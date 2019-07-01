Monday kicked off the week of firework sales as Kern County prepares for the Fourth of July.
Fireworks went on sale in most parts of the county at noon and will continue to be sold at popup locations.
Sales of fireworks were allowed on Monday from noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, people can buy fireworks from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. On the Fourth of July, sales will be allowed from 6 a.m. to one minute past midnight.
In Bakersfield, the use of fireworks is permitted on Tuesday and Wednesday from from 9 a.m. to one minute past midnight of each day. On the Fourth of July, fireworks will be allowed to be set off from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. of the next day.
In unincorporated Kern County, fireworks use was allowed on Monday from noon to one minute past midnight. On Tuesday and Wednesday, they can be used from 9 a.m. to one minute past midnight. On the Fourth of July, they can be used from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. the next day.
The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department will be out monitoring firework activity, handing out fines of $1,500 or more for illegal firework activity.
"You light it... we write it," the county's illegal fireworks slogan, is meant to convey law enforcement's dedication to keeping Kern County citizens safe from those not obeying laws over the next week.
Any firework that does not have the California State Fire Marshal Safe and Sane seal is illegal.
California's social host liability law only requires a law enforcement officer to witness illegal fireworks activity on a property before issuing a fine.
A tip line has been set up to report illegal activity at 1-877-347-3847.
