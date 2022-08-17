 Skip to main content
Dolores Huerta to speak at Kegley Institute of Ethics' Fall Lecture

Huerta Kegley

American labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, seen here speaking before a march earlier this month at The Forty Acres National Historic Site, will  be the featured speaker for the Kegley Institute of Ethics’ 18th annual Fall Lecture.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will be the featured speaker for the Kegley Institute of Ethics' 18th annual Fall Lecture.

For the Nov. 3 event, Huerta will provide a presentation titled "Leadership and Activism: How to Overcome Apathy and Find Your Power." The lecture is free and open to the public.

Joseph Luiz is a writer/marketing and communications specialist for Cal State Bakersfield.

