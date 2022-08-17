Dolores Huerta to speak at Kegley Institute of Ethics' Fall Lecture

Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will be the featured speaker for the Kegley Institute of Ethics' 18th annual Fall Lecture.
For the Nov. 3 event, Huerta will provide a presentation titled "Leadership and Activism: How to Overcome Apathy and Find Your Power." The lecture is free and open to the public.
"We are honored to include Dolores Huerta as our featured speaker for fall 2022," said KIE Director Michael Burroughs. "She has been an inspiration for ethical leadership and social justice in our own community as well as across the world."
Huerta was born in Mexico but grew up in the San Joaquin Valley. She, along with Cesar Chavez, co-founded the National Farmworkers Association, which eventually formed into the United Farm Workers of America in 1962.
As part of the UFW, Huerta and Chavez led a boycott of California table grapes in 1965 to pressure growers to sign contracts guaranteeing better wages and working conditions for farm workers. The industry signed a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the UFW in 1970.
Huerta is also the founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which was established in 2003 to work with local communities to establish volunteer organizations focused on pursuing social justice.
Among the awards Huerta has earned for her advocacy work are the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award for a civilian in the United States.
The lecture is just one of the events that the Kegley Institute is hosting this fall. Another highlight is a Zoom lecture on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. from Dr. Mary Ziegler from the UC Davis School of Law.
Dr. Ziegler is a leading scholar on the law, history and politics of reproduction, health care and conservatism in the U.S. She will be discussing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in her presentation titled "After Roe: Understanding Abortion and the Law in America."
"KIE seeks to bring national thought leaders to our community to help foster productive dialogue and learning on complex topics," Burroughs said. "The abortion debate has been and continues to be one of the most pressing ethical issues of our time, and Dr. Ziegler will undoubtedly be a great resource for all to understand this topic and the current political and ethical landscape."
KIE's fall events kick off on Sept. 2 and run through Dec. 2. Events open to the public include:
Sept. 14: Ethics in Film screening of "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch," featuring a conversation with CSUB alum Carla Barrientos, at 6 p.m. in the Dezember Reading Room.
Sept. 22: As part of the Kaiser Permanente Bioethics and Medical Humanities Speaker Series, Dr. Travis Rieder from the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics will provide a presentation called "Pain, Drugs, and America's Problem with the Two" at 6 p.m. in the Dezember Reading Room of the Walter W. Stiern Library.
Sept. 23: Dr. Rieder will also provide a presentation titled "Catastrophe Ethics: How to Be Good When Everything is Bad" at 3 p.m. in the Humanities Office Building Room 1109.
Nov. 3: Dolores Huerta, "Leadership and Activism: How to Overcome Apathy and Find Your Power," 6 p.m., Dore Theatre.
Links to all public Zoom events will be provided in advance of each event on the Kegley Institute of Ethics website as well as its social media pages.
For more information about the Kegley Institute and its fall events, visit csub.edu/kie.
Joseph Luiz is a writer/marketing and communications specialist for Cal State Bakersfield.