Dolores Huerta to speak at CSUB on Thursday

Dolores Huerta IMG_1744.jpg

Kern County civil rights icon Dolores Huerta makes a surprise appearance at the Kern Community College District's California Economic Pre-Summit Institute. Speaking to Wednesday's audience at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center, she said, "see what all of us have to do to work together to take advantage of the opportunities, that we have to come together as community and say, 'Whatever it takes, we may have disagreement, but at the end of the day, what is the common good?'"

 Photo courtesy Kern Community College District

Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will be the featured speaker for the Kegley Institute of Ethics’ 18th annual Fall Lecture.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Dore Theatre. Huerta will provide a presentation titled “Leadership and Activism: How to Overcome Apathy and Find Your Power.” The lecture is free and open to the public.

