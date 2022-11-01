Dolores Huerta to speak at CSUB on Thursday

Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will be the featured speaker for the Kegley Institute of Ethics’ 18th annual Fall Lecture.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Dore Theatre. Huerta will provide a presentation titled “Leadership and Activism: How to Overcome Apathy and Find Your Power.” The lecture is free and open to the public.
Huerta was born in New Mexico but grew up in the San Joaquin Valley. She, along with Cesar Chavez, co-founded the National Farmworkers Association, which eventually formed into the United Farm Workers of America in 1962. As part of the UFW, Huerta and Chavez led a boycott of California table grapes in 1965 to pressure growers to sign contracts guaranteeing better wages and working conditions for farm workers. The industry signed a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the UFW in 1970.
Free parking is available after 5:30 p.m. in Lots A, B, C, D and J. For more information, visit csub.edu/kie.