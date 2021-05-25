Dolores Huerta honored by Yale University with honorary degree

Local civil rights icon Dolores Huerta was recognized by Yale University on Monday with an honorary degree in recognition for her achievements and contributions in the Central Valley and beyond.
Huerta, who was honored as an Honorary Doctor of Laws, was one of nine individuals who were highlighted by the Ivy League university based in New Haven, Conn.
Said Yale President Peter Salovery regarding Huerta:
“From the fields to the state house you have united people in pursuit of justice. Your skills as an organizer are matched by the strength of your convictions that there is dignity in labor, that rights are worth fighting for and that people power is the strongest force on earth.”
In a news release, the Dolores Huerta Foundation pointed out that even at 91 years old, Huerta continues to be a strong voice for those most directly impacted by injustice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has provided education and outreach on the virus and has also motivated individuals to get vaccinated, the news release stated.
Additionally, the foundation has distributed thousands of pounds of non-perishable food to the less fortunate and directed $250,000 in financial assistance to community members in need during the pandemic, according to the news release.
“This honorary doctorate honors workers who sustain society but are often not rewarded, recognized or respected,” Huerta said. “A formal education obligates one to serve workers and create a world of justice.”
Here is a list of the nine recipients honored by Yale:
• Dolores Huerta, Doctor of Laws
• Ava DeVernay, Doctor of Fine Arts
• Robert Farris Thompson, Doctor of Humanities
• Donald R. Hopkins, Doctor of Medical Sciences
• Stephen Colbert, Doctor of Humane Letters
• Daniel Todd Gilbert, Doctor of Social Science
• Judy Blume, Doctor of Letters
• Nergis Mavalvala, Doctor of Science
• Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, Doctor of Divinity (In Memoriam)