The Dolores Huerta Foundation will host its 15th annual Celebrity Golf Classic on Friday, according to a press release.
The event will be held at the Riverlakes Ranch Golf Course, located at 5201 Riverlakes Dr. It is set to start at 10:30 a.m., according to the release.
Celebrities confirmed to attend will be Dennis Leoni, Jay Montalvo, Joey Medina, Geoffrey Rivas, and Valente Rodriguez, according to the release.
The event is used tor raise money for the foundation to help pursue social justice, according to the release.
