The Dolores Huerta Foundation is set to host a Census 2020 Town Hall on Thursday, according to a news release.
The town hall is part of the foundation's community outreach campaign to increase Census participation in Kern County's hard-to-count areas, according to the release.
It will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Local 220 Labor Union located at 2201 H St., according to the release.
Organizers will provide information to community members about the importance of being counted in the upcoming 2020 Census and their right to confidentiality, according to the release.
