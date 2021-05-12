Dolores Huerta Foundation to hold food distributions in Kern, Tulare, Fresno counties this weekend

On Saturday, the Dolores Huerta Foundation will be distributing 92 pallets of non-perishable food to nine food banks in Kern, Tulare and Fresno counties.
According to a news release from the foundation, the food distribution is in response to families who have struggled to keep food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout this pandemic, DHF has focused on providing science-based information, PPE and resources to our communities to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and get all eligible people vaccinated,” said Camila Chavez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation. “Low income communities are facing enormous challenges with lack of employment, housing insecurity, and food insecurity. We are grateful to those who donated the food to the farm workers who put food on our table yet have trouble keeping their refrigerators stocked.”
Below are the locations in Kern County where food will be distributed. All distributions are scheduled for 3 p.m.
• Arvin Veterans Hall, 414 4th Ave., Arvin
• Pioneer Park, 4929 Pioneer Dr., Bakersfield
• 7101 California City Blvd., Suite C, California City