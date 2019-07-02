For some in Kern County, the Dolores Huerta Foundation offers the first opportunity to engage in the civic process, potentially sparking an interest that lasts a lifetime.
Thanks to an allocation of millions of dollars in funding in the latest state budget, the foundation will be able bring those opportunities to many more people throughout the Central Valley.
“This is a big deal,” said Camila Chavez, executive director of the foundation. “It’s a significant budget increase for us.”
The foundation will receive $2 million from the state for three years to partner with the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center in Oakland to help increase civic engagement to the youth in the state’s overlooked communities.
In short, the funding is meant to train communities to use the civic process to their advantage.
“The leadership training that the youth receive will be magnified tenfold as the youth take the lessons learned to address and resolve the many issues that they are confronted with in their respective communities,” Dolores Huerta said in a news release.
The Dolores Huerta Foundation already has offices in Bakersfield, Arvin and Sanger. The new funding will allow new offices to open in California City and Tulare, areas that will be new hotspots for training.
The organization plans to hire six to eight people as a result of the funding increase, who will hold trainings on topics like the importance of the census and designating school funds through local control accountability plans.
In total, both the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Freedom Center will bring civics education to 12 counties, from San Francisco to San Diego.
“We are creating future leaders who are going to go into various fields and we are providing them leadership opportunities with an emphasis on civic engagement,” Chavez said.
Last year, the state designated $1 million to the partnership between both organizations.
A total of 213 youth participated in weekly classes for eight weeks, with 623 parents and family taking part in events held by the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Freedom Center.
With the new funding, many more people will be able to take part. The organizations mainly serve low-income communities where trust in government has waned.
But the future political leaders of the county could come out of these new trainings. The Dolores Huerta Foundation already says youth have gone on to serve on government boards after participating in trainings.
“There’s this emphasis on nonviolence and a big emphasis on ethics,” Chavez said. “We are creating future leaders who are going to go into various fields and we are providing them leadership opportunities.”
