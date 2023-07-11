State lawmakers have come through again with a sizable financial boost to the Dolores Huerta Foundation’s plans for a two-story building downtown that would become a home for the civil rights icon’s work in social justice.
The Legislature approved a $7 million grant this month that brings the nonprofit closer to within $7 million of its goal of raising enough money to build the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center along Eye Street between 21st and 22nd streets. Construction is expected to begin by the end of next year and take 18 to 24 months to complete.
Initially, the project was supposed to cost $20 million, and most of that money was to be covered by a $15 million grant the Legislature awarded the foundation in 2021. But since then, inflation and other complications have raised the price to $35 million, even as planners have scaled back their ambitions, removing plans for a child development center that was going to include preschool classrooms.
Executive Director Camila Chavez was enthusiastic about recent progress in a phone interview Tuesday, saying “We’re almost there, so we’re so excited,”
The 32,000-square-foot center is proposed to house the foundation’s work, serving as a community gathering space with youth programming while also hosting vaccinations, service referrals and food distribution.
“We know that we need more kinds of centers like this,” Chavez said. “We have a need and we don’t have many spaces like this that exist in our region.”
On another level, the facility is seen by the nonprofit as serving as a catalyst for change, expanding the foundation’s educational initiatives, empowering underrepresented communities and responding to mental health, economic and social crises.
Already the foundation has received grants from The California Endowment, multiple individual donors and labor organizations, Chavez said.
The foundation thanked two particular legislators — Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, and state Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Merced — for helping get this year’s grant through the state Capitol. She credited the Latino Legislative Caucus, as well, for making the project a priority.
Bains said in an email statement that it’s critical for the state to provide additional civic and educational opportunities, such as the foundation’s project, to elevate local voices and empower future generations.
“It is important we never allow our progress to be eroded and the cultural center will play an important role in that fight,” she wrote.
Chavez said some of the delays the project has encountered result from the foundation’s shift during the pandemic. As vaccinations and feeding programs took priority, she said, fundraising was halted.
Even now, the nonprofit puts on vaccine clinics to keep people safe from COVID-19, she said, adding it has become clear that and other efforts need to come together in a new place.
“We want to have a home to house this work,” she said.