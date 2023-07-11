State lawmakers have come through again with a sizable financial boost to the Dolores Huerta Foundation’s plans for a two-story building downtown that would become a home for the civil rights icon’s work in social justice.

The Legislature approved a $7 million grant this month that brings the nonprofit closer to within $7 million of its goal of raising enough money to build the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center along Eye Street between 21st and 22nd streets. Construction is expected to begin by the end of next year and take 18 to 24 months to complete.