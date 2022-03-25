Dolores Huerta Foundation celebrates award with mural unveiling

The Dolores Huerta Foundation celebrated the prestigious James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award with a mural unveiling on Friday in east Bakersfield.
DHF Executive Director Camila Chavez was one of seven Californians to receive the annual honor, which celebrates leadership across the state. DHF has worked to empower local farmworkers, along with providing access to health care in hard-to-reach areas, over the last 19 years.
From a three-person team started in 2003 by Huerta and members of her family, the organization has grown to more than 50 employees in multiple counties, with a voice that is heard by powerful legislators.
“The Dolores Huerta Foundation catalyzes policy changes through its unwavering belief that residents have the power and potential — you and me — to improve communities,” said Mona Pasquil Rogers, head of California public policy for Facebook and member of the James Irvine Foundation Selection Committee.
During the ceremony, she said DHF had impacted thousands of people and “given hope where sometimes some hasn’t been seen.”
The award comes with a $250,000 grant, which will be used to help launch an organizing leadership academy.
Chavez, who is Huerta’s daughter, was one of the original members of DHF and helped grow the organization to what it is today.
“We have come a long way in 19 years, and I think we are at the point of getting the recognition by decision-makers that they need to take our communities — who have been most impacted by COVID, who have been most impacted by the education crisis that we are facing in this country — and they need to be held accountable,” she said. “We started the process in 2020 with the Census, got 84,000 individuals to participate in the Census. Last year, in 2021, with redistricting, thousands of residents engaged in drawing maps, and we had great success. We are celebrating victories of getting equitable maps.”
In addition, DHF also administered around 70,000 coronavirus vaccines and hosted over 80 vaccine clinics.
The mural depicts young people speaking up for what they believe in and lining up to vote while honoring the foundation’s farmworker legacy. It is displayed on a exterior wall of Mercado Latino on Edison Highway where DHF once had an office.
Local artist Brandon Thompson painted the mural a few miles from where he grew up.
“I am all of these people that are on this wall and I resemble all of the hard work and am a product of some of the hard work that Dolores Huerta and the foundation put in for so many years,” Thompson said. “‘We are each others’ harvest’ is one of the signs on the left part of the mural to celebrate farming and agriculture in the sense that we are what we put into each other. That’s really the true meaning behind that.”
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, attended the ceremony in addition to county Supervisor Leticia Perez and Bakersfield City Councilmen Andrae Gonzales and Eric Arias.
But all eyes turned to Huerta when she spoke. The civil rights leader beamed when speaking about her daughter.
“Camila is a testament to what our young people can do because we know that they have so much energy and so much vision,” she said. “I am just so very, very proud of her.”