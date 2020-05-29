"Dolores Huerta celebration aimed to benefit those disproportionately impacted during pandemic."

The Dolores Huerta Foundation will bring celebrities, elected officials and activists together to raise money for regions and communities that have been disproportionately affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, a digital, streamed event will be held Saturday on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube at 5 p.m. It will be hosted by comedian, actress and writer Cristela Alonzo.
The release says the event will be structured as a late-night show. It will feature comedy, music and discussion regarding feminism, climate justice and coping during COVID-19. It specifically targets sectors such as politically disempowered, low-income, immigrant, and farmworker groups, the release states.
Scheduled guests include Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem, George Lopez, Eva Longoria, Martin Sheen, Alfre Woodard, Esai Morales, Mark Hamill, Benjamin Bratt, Zoe Saldana, Matt McGorry, Joe and Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, John Leguizamo, Danny Glover, Gina Rodriguez, Kerry Kennedy, Patrisse Cullors, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Common, Aloe Blacc, Maya Jupiter, Edward James Olmos, Kate del Castillo and the cast of Penny Dreadful.
Musical guests include Carlos Santana and his wife Cindy Blackman, Sheila E. and her father Pete Escovedo, Grammy award-winning musical group Ozomatli, and Grammy nominated all-female mariachi group Flor de Toloache.
The event will be held in celebration of Huerta, the iconic labor leader and civil right activist, who recently turned 90.
So, this means the proceeds will be going to small business owners?
