The U.S. Department of Justice will reevaluate a plan to shutter the Taft Correctional Institute and has stopped the drawdown of inmates there, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has announced.
In early October, the private company that manages the prison learned the federal government would shut it down as of Jan. 31. The reason DOJ gave was that the facility required repairs exceeding $100 million.
McCarthy on Thursday cited a recent letter from DOJ which stated the Bureau of Prisons would take a closer look at determining if the needed repairs could be made while the facility remains open.
McCarthy met recently with Attorney General William Barr and urged him to consider keeping the facility open. In a letter to Barr, McCarthy said the buildings that need repairs were auxiliary buildings and the prison could function without them. The inmate housing structures, medical ward and cafeteria are not in need of repairs, McCarthy said he was told by people who work at the prison told him.
DOJ said it will have an update on the plans by year's end.
“I want to thank the attorney general for taking action to immediately halt the removal of inmates from the Taft prison," McCarthy said in a news release. "This is very welcome news for the community."
The decision to close the prison had sent shockwaves through the Taft community when it was revealed in early October. Management and Training Corporation, which runs the facility, estimated it contributed $4.6 million to the local economy.
