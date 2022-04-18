DOJ: Mexican citizen gets 5 years for distributing fentanyl in Bakersfield

A Mexican citizen was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Jesus Adrian Pena-Gamez, 33, a Mexican national living in Bakersfield, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a DOJ news release.
Pena-Gamez and co-defendant Carlos Ivan Campana met April 7, 2021, in the parking lot of a Bakersfield restaurant to sell to a person 15,000 counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, according to court documents.
During the meeting, Pena-Gamez and Campana were arrested and law enforcement officers recovered about 3 pounds of pills containing a detectable amount of fentanyl from Pena-Gamez’s car.
Charges are pending against Campana for distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine on three prior occasions between November 2020 and April 2021, the release added.
A bench warrant was issued for Campana’s arrest on April 6 for violating the conditions of his pretrial release. His whereabouts are unknown.