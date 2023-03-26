 Skip to main content
Dogs subject to alleged abuse in Kern find happy, healthy home in Texas

The images contained in a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court are as startling as they are brazen: A muzzled gray pit bull looks down as someone swings a baseball bat at its mouth.

Last month, Kern County Animal Services rescued two dogs that were reportedly beaten — a gray pit bull named Chiquita and Apollo, a white husky. A neighbor captured video of the person allegedly hitting the dogs in the mouth with a bat, then sent the footage to authorities, according to the search warrant.

