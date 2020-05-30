The dog park at Bridle Creek Park on Pine Flat Drive in southwest Bakersfield is now open and available for public use.
The 2-acre dog park has three benches and two water fountains, with dog bowl fountains attached, the city reported in its weekly general information memo.
The park is completed, but other amenities such as the playground, group picnic area and basketball courts can't be used right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the memo noted.
The park was built by S&S Homes and will be maintained by the city's Recreation & Parks Department.
