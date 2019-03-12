Four days after a small dog was dragged by a woman riding an electric scooter, police contacted the veterinarian who treated the animal.
The dog, named Zebra, was walking and seemed alert during its examination despite the extent of its injuries, the veterinarian told police.
The injuries, she said, were consistent with being hit by a car.
That detail, among others, is included in redacted documents investigators filed in court which became available Tuesday in the case of Elaine Rosa. She's accused of dragging the dog Jan. 6 while riding a Bird scooter in downtown Bakersfield.
Rosa, 39, has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor charge of failing to provide animal care. Police said she is not the dog's owner, and a treatment plan was established with the veterinarian and the owner to address its injuries.
The owner, according to the documents, was Rosa's wife. They were in the process of getting a divorce when the dog was injured, and they took turns over who had custody of the animal.
On Jan. 27, the documents say, detectives visited the home of Zebra's owner — whose name is redacted in the documents — and saw the dog still had a cone on its neck and staples in its left leg as a result of being dragged.
The owner said Rosa was upset and cried about the injuries to Zebra, according to the documents. She said they had been getting along and hadn't argued recently.
Asked if Rosa would intentionally hurt Zebra, the woman said "Rosa would not not do anything like that and Rosa loved Zebra and wouldn't do anything to intentionally hurt her," investigators wrote in the documents.
Upon submitting a search warrant to Bird Scooters, police determined the distance traveled by Rosa the day of the incident was .4 miles, documents said. Using GPS codes contained among the Bird data, investigators found Rosa's speed varied from 2 mph to 25.3 mph, according to the documents.
Police cautioned, however, it's difficult to determine accurate speed readings from GPS technologies. Vastly different readings are possible due to "accuracy degrading conditions" such as atmospheric conditions, trees and buildings, an investigator wrote in the documents.
In fact, police said they were only able to reach a top speed of 13 mph on a Bird scooter when they recreated Rosa's path.
The day of the incident, Rosa traveled south from the 2100 block of E Street to the south alley of 21st Street and turned west into the alley, making her way to A Street.
A surveillance camera spotted her riding the scooter with the dog being dragged behind her when she made a southbound turn at A Street, according to the documents. She stopped on A Street just north of 19th Street.
People who witnessed the dog being dragged confronted her, and some people sent images of her to police and uploaded them to Facebook, prompting an investigation.
Police attempted to recreate the same conditions as that of the incident by having an officer who weighed roughly the same as Rosa drive a scooter with a nylon bag containing 18 pounds of potatoes tied behind it to simulate the weight of the dog.
The officer rode the same path as Rosa, documents said. Afterward, the bag was examined.
"Examination of the textile bag with the potato weights showed significant abrading which showed the simulation of the weight in the textile bag was a close approximation of the abrading injuries caused to the dog when dragged," an investigator wrote.
Rosa worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident.
Her next court hearing is scheduled for April 16.
