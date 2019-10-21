Dogs are biting less people across Kern County, but nobody is quite sure why.
Over the last five years, reports of dog bites and aggressive dogs have fallen in both Kern County and Bakersfield.
Animal Control officials say efforts to reduce dog populations through spay and neuter programs may be paying off, or the dip could be part of a larger fluctuation the region goes through every few years.
“Sometimes they are higher, sometimes they are underreported,” said Bakersfield Police Department Sgt. Nathan McCauley. “As far as the calls themselves, they vary somewhat randomly.”
BPD oversees the city’s Animal Control Department, which has seen sharply declining reports of dog bites since 2014.
A total of 2,226 instances of dog bites were reported to Bakersfield Animal Control in 2014 compared to 152 in 2018.
Reports of vicious dogs have also declined, with nearly 1,000 fewer reports being issued in 2018 compared to 2014, according to city data.
In Kern County, it is much the same story.
“Our calls for services in the field, across a wide variety of call types, they’ve declined precipitously over the last five to six years,” said Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen. “I’m inclined to believe, like in most things, that it’s a combination of several different things.”
Reports of aggressive dogs and dog bites fell from a high of 20,463 in 2014 to 16,383 in 2018, according to data provided by the county.
In fact, all animal-related calls have been falling over the last five years. Even calls related to strays have decreased by about 30 percent since 2014.
One explanation is that there might simply be less dogs on the streets that there were years ago.
Through organizations like Critters Without Litters, and by offering cheap spaying and neutering, fewer dogs could be breeding with each other than ever before, leading to less dogs in general.
Or Kern County could be at the low point in the cycle, which could soon begin to rise.
In Bakersfield, the numbers of calls have increased in 2019 over 2018, leading some to wonder if dog attacks are indeed decreasing.
But Cullen said he was hopeful. With euthanasia rates falling at the Kern County shelter, he is looking at the bright side.
“There are still calls for aggressive dogs and bites in the community, but I think we are on an upswing,” he said. “We are headed for a better outcome for our community.”
Ugly as it may seem, the fewer calls may be influenced by the lack of consequences.
