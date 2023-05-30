With Isabella Lake filling with clean, cold snowmelt for the first time in years, and the Kern River running beautiful, white and wild, 2023 seemed like the year everyone’s been waiting for in the Kern River Valley.
Then, over the Memorial Day weekend, which has long signaled the beginning of the all-important tourist season, large cracks appeared in the asphalt on Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon.
Then the outside of the westbound lane on one section of road began to crumble.
Initially, just one lane was closed. But that didn't last long. Eventually, Caltrans decided on a full closure, from the mouth of the canyon to just west of where the Old Kern Canyon Road diverges from the freeway section of 178.
Suddenly, the most important artery between the KRV and Bakersfield was out of commission. And to make matters worse, Highway 155, which normally carries travelers westward from Wofford Heights over the Greenhorn Mountains, through Glennville and on to Delano or Bakersfield (via Granite Road), has been closed since late winter due to serious damage to three sections of the mountain highway.
The wet winter of 2023 even cut Sierra Way, which runs on the less-traveled north side of Isabella Lake. Travel options for visitors and valley residents alike were being reduced by the same water that is drawing tourists. However, the KRV still has a couple of ways to get in and out, but they both add time and miles to the trip.
Caltrans District 6 public information officer Christian Lukens told The Californian on Tuesday that a Caltrans supervisor and engineer were inspecting the damage on 178 for much of the day. But they were out of cellphone range, so Lukens was unable to provide any more substantial information on the 178 than the public was told over the weekend, which wasn't much.
On the topic of Highway 155, Lukens was able to share a bit more information.
"One thing I'd like to get out there," he said, "I get a lot of questions from people asking if 155 is not going to open until next year."
That appears to be the case, but with a caveat.
"All repairs necessary for 155 won't be completed until February or March 2024," Lukens said.
But two of the three damaged sections on Highway 155 between Alta Sierra and Wofford Heights could allow for one-way traffic through the repair projects by late summer "as a way to get connection between the communities again," Lukens said.
In the meantime, residents and businesses in the valley are wondering what kind of a summer is in store.
"The closures are tough for locals in the KRV and Bakersfield residents, but most of our guests coming from Los Angeles have decent alternate routes that won't add too much travel time to get to our location," said Matt Volpert, owner of Kern River Outfitters in Wofford Heights.
"I understand the frustration I've heard regarding the inconvenience but if the road is being compromised due to high water there's not much Caltrans or the Department of Transportation can do until the flows come down," Volpert said. "I think the moment flows come down even just a little bit, Caltrans will get out there and see if they can get it repaired and good to go again.
Volpert is hoping the road will be fine in 30 days.
"The ones I'm really feeling for are the daily commuters," he said of valley residents who work in Bakersfield.
Fred Clark, president of the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce, said business owners in the valley are "on standby" as Caltrans officials evaluate the situation.
"Mother Nature has her hand in this and she's in full control at this point," Clark said. "Nobody is upset or stressing at this position. We live in this valley and roads are going to close."
Like Volpert, he hopes the repairs can be made on a timely basis and they can "get back to normal."
Bodfish resident Sherry Peterson said in a Facebook comment that she has several medical appointments scheduled in Bakersfield.
She knows she can take the Lion's Trail via Caliente-Bodfish Road, or Highway 178 west to Highway 14 south to Highway 58 west to Bakersfield, but both routes will add time and miles.
"I’m at least happy we have those two ways in and out of the valley," she said.
