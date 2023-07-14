Saving lives through blood donations is usually enough incentive for Houchin Community Blood Bank donors to head to the nearest donor center to give.
But during Bakersfield's summer doldrums, when donation numbers often slow, longtime donors and brand-new donors alike may benefit from a little extra incentive.
"The heat keeps people at home," said Patrick Clary, a prolific donor who helps manage the blood bank's inventory of whole blood, platelets and other crucial blood products.
Donations also drop off this time of year, Clary said, because high school students, who are responsible for significant numbers of donations during the school year, are on summer break.
That's why Bakersfield law firm Young Wooldridge is sponsoring an incentive program known as the Houchin Blood Bank Summer Social event.
Starting Monday, the event aims to encourage blood donations and bring the community together for a memorable experience.
The Summer Social blood drive begins Monday and continues through Thursday — and will be followed by an in-house social gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bolthouse Donor Center, 11515 Bolthouse Drive.
During the blood drive, all successful blood donors will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win an exciting Dodger game package. This prize package includes four seats and a preferred parking pass to the game against the Reds on July 28.
Donating at any of Houchin's donor centers between Monday and Thursday qualifies a donor for the Dodger game package giveaway.
Organizers encourage all donors to mention this event’s unique group code (UP3Q) at donor registration.
At the social in-house event on Thursday, attendees will be treated to ballpark food, beverages, live music, and delightfully sweet treats sponsored by Raising Cane's and LaRosa Fruit Bars. Additionally, to add a touch of excitement, there will be a "baseball gear best dressed" competition, with prizes awarded to the most creatively dressed individuals during the blood drive and social event.
Clary and Shane Hubbard, creative development coordinator at Houchin, agreed that they'd like to see a number of new faces at Houchin's donor centers this summer.
"First-time donors," Hubbard said, "they are the future."
