Hundreds of pages of police reports and investigative documents recently filed in Kern County Superior Court shed new light on the possible circumstances surrounding the fate of Micah Holsonbake, one of the Bakersfield 3 who went missing in March 2018 and is presumed dead.
The documents indicate a possible motive for Holsonbake's murder was a gun he stole from a Bakersfield man he associated with to deal drugs and fabricate and sell illegal guns.
That man, Matthew Queen, also was the boyfriend of Baylee Despot, another member of the Bakersfield 3, who went missing a month after Holsonbake, in April 2018, and remains unaccounted for.
Both Queen and Despot have been charged in the murder of Holsonbake, along with another man, Matthew Vandecasteele, whose garage was allegedly used to carry out the killing.
Several people interviewed by police who knew Holsonbake, and whose names are redacted in the court documents, said Holsonbake had grown increasingly paranoid and scared of Queen leading up to his disappearance.
In one account, a woman told police of a prior incident when she and Holsonbake were taken at gunpoint by Queen and driven to an orchard in west Bakersfield. Holsonbake bolted from the vehicle as it was moving, she told police, because he was so fearful of what Queen might do to him. That account was corroborated by a friend of Holsonbake's who told police that he said he had been kidnapped at gunpoint.
Others who knew Holsonbake said he owed debts to various people for drugs, the reports said, including the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and "the cartel."
One friend of Holsonbake's said his life seemed to be headed in a downward spiral after he lost the ability to see his son. Holsonbake often got in fights with others at bars, several people interviewed told police.
The reports also included police interviews with Vandacasteele while he was serving time in Wasco State Prison on separate convictions. Vandacasteele detailed how Queen had asked him to use the garage at his apartment on North Half Moon Drive in Bakersfield to extract information from Holsonbake. Queen and Despot are alleged to have placed zip ties on Holsonbake's arms at the residence and Despot allegedly retrieved a knife from inside the apartment, according to information provided by the Kern County District Attorney's Office when it announced the murder charges.
Vandacasteele told police he heard no screaming or other noises from the garage that night but said Despot looked shaken when she reentered the house at one point. He said Queen contacted him the next day to help him dispose of something in two black tubs with yellow lids, however Vandacasteele declined to go.
Police investigations showed Vandecasteele had searched “how long does it take to dissolve a human body” on the internet on March 27, 2018, four days after Holsonbake is suspected of being killed.
He also searched for chemical formulas for lye and browsed for lye on the websites of The Home Depot and Lowe’s.
In an interview with investigators, Vandecasteele said he believed Queen disposed of Holsonbake’s body in the hills near Taft. Court documents show Queen’s cellphone was picked up by the cell coverage area near Taft on March 24.
Holsonbake's arm was found in the Kern River in late 2018 leading police to presume he's dead.
Numerous people interviewed by police suspected Queen may also have murdered Despot, however Queen told police that she had connections through her father's side of the family with a Mexican drug cartel and believed they had something to do with her disappearance.
Documents also showed Queen believed Despot was working with law enforcement because she got a lighter sentence than him related to a 2017 incident when they were both arrested and faced firearms charges. However, in the report, the investigating officer wrote he was unable to find any records indicating Despot was working with law enforcement.
The documents reveal a wide-ranging investigation, that includes lengthy and repeated interviews, DNA evidence, searches of various locations, wiretapping of phones, monitoring of jail calls, and reviews of cellphone and social media records.
Queen faces 34 felonies total, including seven charges related to a separate incident involving assault, burglary and threatening with the intent to terrorize and nearly two dozen charges related to a conspiracy to make and sell assault weapons. Despot, Holsonbake and Vandacasteele also were involved in the alleged making and distribution of firearms, the District Attorney's Office has said.
Holsonbake and Despot, along with James Kulstad, make up the Bakersfield 3, a term coined by their mothers who have conducted a relentless campaign to learn the fates of their children. The murder of Kulstad, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in April 2018, wasn't believed to be directly connected to Holsonbake's murder or Despot's disappearance, however police believe all three ran in the same circles.
