A new documentary series immortalizes a successful effort in Kern County to persuade local landlords to step forward and offer housing to people living on the street.
Episode 3 of the first season of "The Way Home," funded by Kaiser Permanente and released Dec. 4 on video streaming services, focuses on a federally funded voucher program that comes with a financial guarantee against landlords' damage-related losses. Once housed, tenants are connected with various services and resources.
The 10-minute, professionally produced documentary shines a positive light on the county Housing Authority's work to find shelter for vulnerable residents through its work with local partners including Flood Bakersfield Ministries and the Income Property Association of Kern.
Filmed in Bakersfield over a period of eight days last fall, the documentary by KTF Films and Bread and Butter Films immediately grips the viewer with the words of Flood outreach worker Denise Brock. She tells the camera she used to live along the Kern River after losing her daughter to foster care, and that she knew "what it's like to eat out of a dumpster."
Brock takes the cameraman on a ride along Truxtun Avenue in search of a man she knew before receiving help years before from members of Bridge Bible Church. The man they locate is clearly in need of help, and Brock is trying to find it.
Alameda-based director Don Hardy had worked in Bakersfield years before while working as a journalist and said he was enthusiastic about working outside a big city. The other three episodes in the first season take place in Southern California and the Bay Area.
He said his favorite part of the film was at an IPAK meeting in Bakersfield where landlords walked up one by one to the front of a conference room and silently pledged their participation in the county program.
"That's big and it doesn't happen everywhere," Hardy said. "What we found in Bakersfield is a community really coming together to do something to get people off the streets."
The Housing Authority program is funded largely by grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is geared toward people for whom living on the street places them at the highest level of risk.
Some participants pay 30 percent of their income toward rent, others pay none. The Housing Authority works with a variety of agencies that screens potential tenants and, once they're housed, connects them with services including those of therapists and mental health counselors.
The Housing Authority's assistant executive director, Heather Kimmel, is in the film. She said in a phone interview she hopes the takeaway is that people living on the street do have a name and a face and they're not doomed to suffer.
"Coming out of homelessness is possible," she said. "People can start over and people are starting over."
Also featured in the film is a principal of New York-based Community Solutions, which works with the local Housing Authority and agencies in other U.S. cities to share best practices for combatting homelessness.
Kaiser Permanente Senior Vice President Dr. Bechara Choucair said the organization supported production to the series "to help deepen the understanding, to help spark a dialogue" about homelessness.
Art has a unique ability to touch people, he said, to show the human face of individuals with nowhere else to go.
Choucair said he especially liked how the Bakersfield episode helped viewers understand homelessness isn't limited to big cities, and that vouchers can help the nation's landlords become part of the solution.
Editor's note: This story has been amended to clarify the respective roles of Kaiser Permanente, KTF Films and Bread and Butter Films.