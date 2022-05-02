Do the Math seeking on-air math tutors for 2022-23 season

For the past 20 years, the Kern County Superintendent’s Office’s Do the Math live call-in TV show and free math tutoring program has helped thousands of Kern County fourth- to 12th-graders with their math homework.
As the program gears up for its 21st season — which will run from September 2022 through April 2023 — on-air tutors are being sought, according to the KCSOS.
Candidates must have a math degree and be able to work with students in grades four to 12 individually on air and over the phone. Tutors must be available on Tuesdays and/or Wednesdays after 4 p.m.
“Becoming an on-air tutor gave me the chance to try new strategies and connect my students with new outlets to share their learning,” said Do the Math tutor Devin Rossiter. “Plus, what kid wouldn't want to see their teacher on TV?”
Interested candidates are urged to email Do the Math Host, Michael Cushine at mcush4@yahoo.com no later than May 20.
Interviews and auditions will be held on June 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. and June 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Kern Educational Television Network (KETN) studio located at 1300 17th St. in downtown Bakersfield.