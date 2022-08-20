'Do the Math' returns to TV to help kids solve problems

Does just saying the word "math" make your kid nervous?
Does just saying the word "math" make your kid nervous?
Then check out "Do the Math," a show meant to help Kern County students in fourth grade through senior year of high school with their lessons.
It airs air from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday, starting Sept. 13, during the school year.
The standards-based math TV show and free tutoring program is produced by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools' Kern Education Television Network.
Host and executive producer Michael Cushine and math tutors take problems from callers and solve them live on air.
“There are plenty of apps that students can utilize on their smart phone to help them come up with the correct answer to a math problem, but these apps do not always allow them to recognize how to solve the problem,” Cushine said. “Our goal is to ensure students not only get the right answer but understand how the problem is solved. Mastery of the concept will better prepare them for a future quiz or test.”
A segment called “Math in the Real World” airs every Wednesday.
Free, phone-in tutoring is available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by calling 661-636-4357 or toll-free at 866-636-6284.
See it in Bakersfield on Spectrum Cable Channel 15, in California City, Boron and Mojave on Channel 19, and in Rosamond on Channel 180. Visit dothemathonline.net.
