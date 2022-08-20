 Skip to main content
'Do the Math' returns to TV to help kids solve problems

DTM 2019 2.jpg

Check out "Do the Math," a show meant to help Kern County students in fourth grade through senior year of high school with their lessons.

 Courtesy of Kern County Superintendent of Schools

Does just saying the word "math" make your kid nervous?

Then check out "Do the Math," a show meant to help Kern County students in fourth grade through senior year of high school with their lessons.

