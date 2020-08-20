While the “Do The Math” program has been a boon for parents of Kern County schools students seeking extra help for their children, it could prove to be even more valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic and with distance learning in place.
The program, a standards-based mathematics TV show and free tutoring program produced by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, has provided an important service the past 18 years for county fourth through 12th grades looking for a little extra help.
Host and executive producer Michael Cushine and several math tutors take problems from callers and solve them live on air, from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday during the school year.
Free, phone-in tutoring is available to students from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by calling 636-4357 or toll free at 866-636-6284, according to a news release from KCSOS.
“We anticipate more parents than ever will have their students take advantage of the program this year,” Cushine said in the release. “Our credentialed math teachers will work with a student for however long is needed to solve a problem, and more than that, so the student understands how they got to the answer.”
For more information visit www.dothemathonline.net. You can also follow “Do the Math” on social media: Facebook (@dothemathbakersfield) and Twitter (@dothemathbako).
