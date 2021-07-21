DNA leads to identification of human remains found in Rosamond

DNA has enabled the Kern County coroner's office to identify human remains that were discovered earlier this year in Rosamond.
Stephanie Ashley Bonilla, 24, of Los Angeles has been identified as the victim of a homicide, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
Various human remains were discovered between Jan. 9 and March 17 this year near Frontage Road along Rattlesnake Road in the area by Highway 14. DNA determined the remains were Bonilla, and a postmortem examination performed pointed to a homicide.
The Kern County Sheriff is investigating the case.