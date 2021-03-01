The California Department of Motor Vehicles has learned of a text message phishing scam related to REAL ID and is reminding customers that the department will never ask for personal information related to a driver’s license number, Social Security number or financial information through email, text or over the phone.
According to a DMV news release, multiple customers have received a recent text message stating that the department’s records indicate the customer’s contact information is out of compliance and to provide an up-to-date mailing address and phone number. Upon clicking the “continue button” the customer will then see another message with a fictitious link.
“The DMV has not sent such a text, nor would we,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in the news release. “We offer secure online services and send text messages for some services, but never ask for personal information outside of a secure DMV account accessed by the customer.”
The DMV recommends its customers ignore or delete any unsolicited texts or emails requesting personal information on behalf of the department. Customers can report the phishing attack to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint.