The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a temporary waiver on Thursday that will allow drivers who are 70 and older to renew their driver’s licenses online or by mail, therefore not requiring them to visit a DMV office during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the DMV said those with licenses with an expiration date after March 1 are eligible. The release states that their eligibility applies even if their DMV renewal notice says that an office visit is required.
The DMV said it continues recommending that customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options and to complete the various online tasks.