The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering people 70 years and older the opportunity to renew their driver’s licenses online.
Licenses that expired starting March 1, 2020 and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible, the DMV said in a news release.
The DMV also said that mail-in option will be available in the coming weeks and that most drivers 69 and younger can also renew their license at dmv.ca.gov.
The DMV had previously provided yearlong expiring license extensions to senior drivers through December 2020.