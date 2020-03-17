The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The DMV said in a news release it is taking this action so that at-risk populations, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions, can avoid required visits to DMV field offices for driver license or vehicle registration renewals.
This 60-day period for driver license and vehicle registrations is effective as of Monday, March 16. Transactions that require a DMV office visit include new driver license, duplicate driver license, some driver license renewals, new license plates, complex vehicle registrations or title transfers and off-highway permits.
Transactions that fall within this action include driver license renewals for those:
- 70 years of age and older, who are required to take a knowledge test
- Individuals who are required to renew in the office (last DMV visit was 15 years prior)
- Individuals subject to vision testing
- Individuals with complex driving history
The 60-day period also applies to vehicle registration renewals for customers who are not eligible to use an alternative service channel because of the following reasons:
- Outdated insurance information
- Registration expired for 90 days or more
- Smog issues
- Recent transfer
Dozens of DMV tasks can be taken care of online, through the mail, through the 365 kiosks statewide or in a business partner location, DMV officials said in a news release.
If applicable, DMV may waive vehicle registration penalties.
All DMV offices remain open to process those transactions that must be taken care of in an office, including REAL ID.
For REAL ID, the federal government requires an office visit. REAL ID customers can fill out the online application before going into an office. In 23 offices throughout the state, customers can upload their REAL ID documents before their office visit. This option will be statewide by June.
