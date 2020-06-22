The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume behind-the-wheel driving tests Friday, according to a DMV news release.
In-vehicle testing – a requirement for first-time driver license holders and commercial license applicants – has been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All canceled appointments will be rescheduled, DMV said. With that, appointments for new behind-the-wheel tests won't be available until previously canceled tests are completed.
Health and safety protocols will be in place at the DMV, the release states. All test applicants are required to wear face coverings and answer screening questions before the exam. Temperature checks will be added to protocols in the coming weeks.
If the customer’s permit has expired, they'll need to fill out a new online application prior to their office visit, and check in 30 minutes before their appointment time.
DMV examiners will wear protective equipment – face coverings and gloves – and place plastic covers on the test vehicle’s passenger seat and floorboard, the release states. At least two windows need to be lowered during the test. Examiners will conduct a portion of the test outside the vehicle, such as providing applicants with pre-test instructions.
