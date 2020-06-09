The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its remaining field offices Thursday that were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees at 169 field offices will assist customers with current appointments at the specific office and limited transactions that require an in-person visit. Behind-the-wheel drive tests aren't yet available.
The DMV recommends customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver's license and vehicle registration renewals.
Employees will continue serving customers with existing appointments and those in need of selected transactions that can only be completed in a DMV field office, including:
- Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues
- Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver's license
- Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card
- Processing commercial driver's license transactions
- Applying for a disabled person parking placards
- Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver's license
- Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus
- Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions
- Vehicle verifications
Offices will also offer additional services for commercial drivers, including vehicle inspections and basic control tests.
The DMV will resume offering motorcycle drive tests as well.
The DMV has begun rescheduling appointments canceled during the temporary closure and notifying customers. Once the DMV has accommodated those customers, it will begin offering a limited number of new appointments.
Customers are required to wear a face covering and remain 6 feet apart in line. The DMV is providing hand-washing stations for customers in select locations.
