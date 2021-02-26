The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through May 31.
According to a news release from the DMV, the extensions will allow commercial drivers to continue focusing on delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DMV added that it’s extending all commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements that expire between March 2020 and May 31, 2021. A previous extension had been set to expire at the end of February, the news release stated.