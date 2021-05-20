DMV looks to increase efficiencies in REAL ID application process

The Department of Motor Vehicles will no longer require residents applying for a REAL ID to provide a Social Security card or W-2 to prove they have a Social Security number.
According to a news release from the DMV, applicants now simply provide a social security number during the process.
The DMV also said that by filling out the REAL ID online application, Californians can bring their confirmation code and documents to a DMV office at their convenience — even on the same day — for express service with no appointment necessary. The news release said that once at a service window, the REAL ID transaction process should take less than 10 minutes.
“Getting a REAL ID in California just got a little easier,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We continue to streamline the REAL ID process so that customers can upload required documents, avoid long lines and get a REAL ID well in advance of the federal enforcement date.”