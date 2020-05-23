The California Department of Motor Vehicles is offering additional extensions to noncommercial drivers licenses and permits so people don't have to visit a DMV office during the coronavirus pandemic.
DMV said in a news release that:
• Drivers age 70 and older with a noncommercial license that expires in June or July will receive a 120-day temporary extension. The DMV had previously announced a 120-day extension for licenses expiring in March, April and May, and the DMV is further extending licenses expiring in March to be valid through July 31. Eligible drivers will receive a paper license extension in the mail.
• Drivers age 69 and younger with a noncommercial license that expires between March and July will receive a temporary extension through July 31. In most cases, these drivers are eligible for an online renewal and should try to renew their license online.
While the extension is automatic, drivers 69 and younger will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. As an option, these drivers can request a free temporary paper extension online through DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document their extension, though one is not needed to drive. Californians who previously requested an extension through May 31 are eligible to submit a new request to document the new date.
• Driver license permits that expire in July or August are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier.
• All commercial licenses, endorsements and learner’s permits that expire between March and June will remain valid through June 30 to align with federal guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.