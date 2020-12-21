The Department of Motor Vehicles announced that it is continuing to suspend behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least January 4 because of a surge in state coronavirus cases.
The state agency said that this step will help keep customers and employees safe as cases peak throughout the state, according to a news release from the agency. This is an extension of a two-week suspension that was originally scheduled to last through Dec. 28.
The DMV states that customers who have appointments through Jan. 4 should be notified that their test has been canceled, and they will automatically be rescheduled for a later date. Drive test examiners are reassigned other work with customers.
DMV offices will still remain open to the public, but customers are encouraged to conduct transactions online where it is possible. Most Californians can renew their driver's licenses online, even when their renewal notices states that an office visit is required. Customers who do come into an office are required to wear a face covering, physically distance and have their temperature checked.