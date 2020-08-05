The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits with an expiration date through November 30.
The extension was granted to give student drivers more time to prepare for and schedule behind-the-wheel driving tests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible permits are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, DMV said in a news release. Law enforcement has been alerted of the extensions, DMV said.
The DMV resumed behind-the-wheel driving tests with new health and safety protocols on June 26 and has rescheduled all appointments that had been canceled. The DMV has begun offering appointments for new behind-the-wheel tests at certain offices.
Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and September have been extended through September 30, DMV said.
