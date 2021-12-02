You have permission to edit this article.
DMV extends expiring commercial driver’s licenses through February 2022

The Department of Motor Vehicles is automatically extending commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, endorsements and special certificates expiring between March 2020 and February 2022 to the end of February 2022, the department announced Thursday.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently updated its guidance to allow the extensions. The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the new extensions. Eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or paper extension in the mail.

The extension does not include commercial driver medical certifications, which must remain valid.

