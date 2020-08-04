The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering commercial driver’s license renewals online with the launch of the newest service on the DMV website. Eligible commercial drivers can now renew their license at dmv.ca.gov/online.
According to a news release, DMV said while most commercial drivers can now renew their driver’s license online, those required to take a test or who don’t have a clean driver record aren’t eligible to renew online and must come to a field office.
“This new online service is one more way we are making it easier on the commercial drivers who move essential goods throughout the state,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said.
Eligible commercial drivers can upload the necessary documents, pay the required fee by credit or debit card, and then receive their new card within a few weeks.
The DMV continues to recommend that customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.
