The Department of Motor Vehicles will close all offices at 3 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday in an effort to conserve energy.
In a news release on Monday, the department said customers with or without appointments will be admitted until around 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the new shutdown time. Those with appointments during the impacted time period will be contacted and rescheduled.
“We are doing our part to protect the state’s power grid by reducing our energy consumption,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in the release. “We know that Californians depend on us for service and apologize for any inconvenience. We will do our best to reschedule customers as soon as possible.”
Many DMV services are available at dmv.ca.gov/online.
Where possible, the DMV said its employees will telework. Those working from home will be encouraged to reduce their energy use, especially during peak hours.
The DMV will also reduce energy use by turning off all unnecessary lights and equipment and closing blinds and other window coverings. After 3 p.m., air conditioning and other large equipment use will be reduced as much as possible, the department said.
More information about energy conservation is available at flexalert.org.
