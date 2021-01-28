The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume behind-the-wheel driving tests statewide on Feb. 1.
Tests were previously postponed through the end of January to adhere to health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMV said in a news release.
DMV said it will automatically reschedule customers for behind-the-wheel drive-test appointments that were canceled between Dec. 14 and Feb. 1. Rescheduling is expected to begin in the next two weeks, and customers will be notified by text of their rescheduled appointment. The DMV said it anticipates new test appointments will be available in mid-February in order to reschedule all previously postponed tests.
Safety measures in place for behind-the-wheel tests include required face coverings, a series of health screening questions, temperature checks, cracked windows for increased air circulation and seat covers, the news release stated.