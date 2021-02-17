The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday that a company it uses to verify vehicle registration addresses has had a security breach. DMV systems have not been compromised and it is unknown if DMV data shared with the company has been compromised but an investigation is underway, according to a news release.
Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc. of Seattle was the victim of a ransomware attack in early February, according to the DMV. The attack may have exposed the last 20 months of California vehicle registration records that contain names, addresses, license plate numbers and vehicle identification numbers. AFTS does not have access to DMV customers’ Social Security numbers, birthdates, voter registration, immigration status or driver’s license information, the state agency said, and therefore this data was not compromised.
The DMV immediately stopped all data transfers to AFTS and notified law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
There is no indication at this time that information accessed by the ransomware attack on AFTS has been used by the attackers for any nefarious reason, but the DMV urges customers to report any suspect activity to law enforcement. The DMV will continue to monitor the situation and work with the appropriate law enforcement agencies.