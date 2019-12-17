The much-anticipated widening of the last two-lane stretch of road on Highway 46 between Bakersfield and the Central Coast, threatened by a Caltrans plan in October to divert $32 million in funding that had been dedicated to that and other projects, has been restored.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, announced Tuesday night that he, the Kern County Council of Governments, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and other stakeholders have reacquired that funding originally earmarked for regional highways. It includes $10.3 million for Highway 46 in the Interregional Transportation Improvement Program. The revised ITIP proposal was released Tuesday, Fong said in a statement to The Californian.
Caltrans had planned to divert the $32 into an uncommitted reserve that would fund light rail and other projects connected to climate change goals established by Gov. Gavin Newsom in an executive order. Caltrans said it would take $15.5 million from a project that would have widened a stretch of Highway 46 known as the Antelope Grade between the Kern County border and the Cholame “Y” intersection where actor James Dean died in a car collision in 1955.
Now that funding is back.
“Working with local transportation partners, the California Transportation Commission could not ignore the concerns of our community," Fong said is a statement. "Pulling critical funding from needed widening projects for Highway 99 and Highway 46 project would have caused serious issues for our community and resulted in more lives lost.
"This funding is critical for our region, and we will continue to work with Caltrans and the California Transportation Commission to ensure that these projects continue to move forward and are completed,” Fong said.
The CTC will consider the final 2020 ITIP plan in the first quarter of next year, Fong said, adding that the public is encouraged to comment on the 2020 ITIP plan by emailing the CTC.
