This year’s Stories on the Sidewalk highlighted many of the diverse historical figures that shaped the community into what it is today.
The 2nd annual performance was extended to run on Saturday and Sunday due to its popularity in 2019, according to David Gordon, director of the Arts Council of Kern.
This year’s production featured 11 historical figures, two more than last year. Additionally, all of the characters were different than last year’s performance, with the exception of Col. Thomas Baker who Gordon considered “a good introduction” to Bakersfield’s history.
Gordon described it as a “pride builder” for the local community.
“One reason (the arts council) wanted to do (the production) was because we saw an increase in people who wanted to understand their town and their county,” Gordon said.
Gordon explained that the arts council, through the help of their sponsors, ensured that all of the actors and writers would be paid for their time and work. Stipends were also provided to the actors to accomodate for any costume needs.
“We wanted to make sure we weren’t asking them to donate their time for this. What they do is a vocation and we wanted to treat it as such,” Gordon said.
Having diversity in both the characters portrayed and the actors and writers involved was a key component to the production, Gordon explained. The historical figures chosen this year were diverse by both race and ethnicity, with characters hailing from Mexico and China.
Some characters from various demographics gave insight into the prejudices and hurdles they faced throughout their lives. Much of the discrimination stemmed from race, ethnicity, gender and cultural differences.
“Why wouldn’t they let men who bled for the same cause sit in the same mess tent as his fellow infantry men?” asked Chops Lawrence during the performance, portrayed by Markelle Taylor.
Economic and labor issues were tackled through the characters of Clarence Berry, founder of Berry Petroleum, and his wife, Ethel.
Many spectators such as Pam Schallock and Karrie Camp were primarily fascinated by the production’s historical components, especially both being retired teachers. Camp was especially interested because she was married to the grandson of W.B. Camp, who was portrayed in the production.
“This is my first year coming to the production,” said Camp. “I love history and I love Bakersfield, but I have an even more special connection with the performance this year.”
Her husband was even referenced a number of times in W.B. Camp’s dialogue, performed by Bob Anderson.
Camp was not the only one in attendance with family ties to the characters in this year’s performance. The performers portraying Jesus and Louisa Jimenez, the owners of the first Mexican restaurant in Bakersfield, said that many descendents of the Jimenezes watched their production and some were even moved to tears, according to Carlos Vera.
“I like performing for touring audiences and I’m a big fan of history, but that was so special having actual family members of our characters here to see it,” said Vera.
Natalia Mercado — who was in her first production of Stories on the Sidewalk — said that her favorite experience was having people from older generations make nostalgic comments like “I remember that restaurant.”
“Things like that can remind you, ‘Oh, our town is pretty cool,’ ” said Mercado.
