Questions have arisen over the residence of Emilio Huerta, who is running for District 4 supervisor against incumbent David Couch.
In a court filing designed to eliminate Huerta’s name from the ballot, Delano City Councilman Joe Aguirre claims Huerta does not live at the address listed on his campaign documents, and instead resides in a condominium outside the Fourth District on Oleander Avenue.
Two neighbors of the address in dispute signed declarations saying they did not think Huerta lived at the residence. A resident of the house, retiree Ricardo Delgado, signed a declaration saying no one has lived with him since he moved in a year and a half ago.
Huerta says he does live at the residence in Delano as a roommate of Delgado, and claims the declarations were obtained through deceptive means.
“This is nothing more than David Couch and his campaign grasping at straws because they know that Mr. Huerta is really, really, campaigning hard and they are behind in the polls,” said Huerta’s lawyer Joel Andreesen.
He said a person masquerading as a city of Delano employee had tricked Huerta’s neighbors into signing the declarations.
The Delano Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.
Couch’s former chief of staff, Brandon Martin, represented Aguirre in the case.
Kern County Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw ruled earlier this week to deny Aguirre’s legal filing, in part because moving forward would significantly disrupt the election.
Martin said the issue could be taken up again should Huerta prevail on March 3.
“I think he made the right decision,” Martin said of Bradshaw’s ruling. “Unfortunately, the understanding that we had developed too late in the game.”
Delgado could not be reached for comment. Aguirre did not return a request for comment.
Candidates for supervisor must live in the districts in which they are seeking office to be eligible. Huerta said he moved to Delano in August 2018.
Bakersfield resident David Brust claims to have witnessed Huerta’s car at an Oleander condo while walking his dog on numerous occasions from Sept. 6 to Jan. 3.
Huerta has said his primary residence is in Delano, with a second in Bakersfield.
“This lawsuit is only an effort to undermine my candidacy and the opportunity to transform the fourth district into something that we know it can be,” he said. “I’m not sure what motivated (Aguirre) to do this. He has my personal contact information. He could have contacted me and asked me directly.”
