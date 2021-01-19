Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is urging the community to remain calm on Inauguration Day and has issued a warning for anyone thinking about participating in violent or armed protests.
“During 2020 we saw unacceptable levels of criminality centered around various sides of political protest,” Zimmer said in a statement. “As a result, this office filed more than 21 criminal cases against participants who engaged in criminal activity associated with political protests. Criminality directed toward any side of the political landscape will not be tolerated, and criminal consequences will follow illegal activities. Political protests are not a license to commit crimes.”
From May through December, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office initiated 11 felony and 10 misdemeanor complaints connected to protests, and more continue to be reviewed for potential charges.
In a news release, the DA’s Office said violence against any member of the community would not be tolerated, and the department urged protest participants to disperse if law enforcement declared activities an unlawful assembly.
Such a declaration “is an important tool for law enforcement officials to protect the health and safety of any protesters as well as the community at large,” the release said.