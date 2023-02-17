 Skip to main content
District adopts program equipping Shafter residents with indoor air filters

20210925-bc-airpollution

Poor air quality was easily visible along the Panorama Bluffs on the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2021.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Eligible Shafter residents will receive free air filtration systems to protect their homes from the harms of wildfire smoke and other airborne pollutants, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District announced Friday.

The district's governing board voted unanimously Thursday to launch the program based on the success of a pilot program that resulted last summer in 1,300 families receiving air purifiers.

