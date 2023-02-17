District adopts program equipping Shafter residents with indoor air filters

Eligible Shafter residents will receive free air filtration systems to protect their homes from the harms of wildfire smoke and other airborne pollutants, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District announced Friday.
The district's governing board voted unanimously Thursday to launch the program based on the success of a pilot program that resulted last summer in 1,300 families receiving air purifiers.
Under the new program, $1 million will be spent in each of three communities — Shafter, south central Fresno and Stockton — providing residents with free air purifiers or replacement filters.
The idea is to mitigate indoor air pollution brought on by wildfire smoke and other harmful sources. The air district said filters can cut airborne particulates by more than 90 percent in a well-sealed indoor environment, such as a bedroom.
"Smoke from severe wildfires can inundate the valley and make its way into homes, causing significant health impacts, especially to the valley's most vulnerable residents," the district's executive director, Samir Sheikh, said in a news release.
Shafter was selected to participate in the program because of its qualification under state legislation. Residents can find out if they qualify, and then sign up if they do, by calling the district at 559-230-5800 or emailing grants@valleyair.org.