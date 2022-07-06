District 3 supervisor candidates look ahead to November

While the final tally in the race for the Kern County Board of Supervisors 3rd District seat is set to be finalized Thursday, the top-two candidates are looking ahead to November as they work to attract voters.
In November’s race between two Republicans, both Jeff Flores, a Kern High School District trustee and chief of staff for current 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard, and Brian Smith, a retired California Highway Patrol assistant chief, will try to persuade voters who supported the third-place candidate in the primary, Democrat Louis Gill, to vote for them.
Gill conceded June 24 after garnering 26.5 percent of votes. Flores got 40.1 percent and Smith received 33.4 percent of the vote, according to the most recent results available at KernVote.com.
Both remaining candidates — the top two go on to November after nobody secured a majority in the primary — noted issues such as homelessness and crime transcend partisan lines, and both promised to serve every constituent of the nonpartisan office.
However, both candidates said their varied experiences would mean different approaches to the seat.
Smith said many voters appreciated his approach when he conversed with them about public safety concerns. He added homeless people need mental health help, but also tough love for those breaking the law while possessing or abusing drugs. These people will only get help if they are put into a mandatory program or custody, he added.
“I want to make sure that we hire sheriff’s deputies and detention deputies and other law enforcement officials so that we can get them the help they need,” Smith said. “Right now, the only way these people are ever going to get off drugs is when they overdose and die from it.”
Flores said he has the “best of both worlds.” He brings a fresh perspective to the seat while having in-depth knowledge of the 3rd district, which he gleaned from his work for Maggard.
But Smith said being new to public office lends him a perspective fresh from those entrenched in bureaucracy. He noted being a Marine made him disciplined, while being a CHP assistant chief taught him how to manage multimillion-dollar budgets. His personal experiences allow him to relate to problems facing Kern County, such as veterans issues and staffing problems in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, he added.
“If people are happy with how the 3rd District is going … then they can pick (Flores),” Smith said.
One key issue that separates the candidates is their stance on an initiative that would impose term limits for the Board of Supervisors. Flores said there was no need for them because they already exist — the will of the voters.
He added the best representative is one who understands their role and how to navigate government.
“You want someone who is working for the voters’ best interests every day and not threatened with being phased out,” Flores said.
Smith disagreed and said those in the same role over a long time lose motivation. Newcomers have the drive to create change, he said, adding he doesn’t mean that as an attack on Flores.
Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard wrote in an email the final election update and certification of those results is set for Thursday. She said previously every mail and provisional ballot already had been tallied. The remaining ballots included those ballots with signatures different from ones on file, which needed to be reconfirmed with the voter, Bedard previously said.