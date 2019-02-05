Local medical marijuana dispensaries fighting to stay open did not get what they wanted during the first round of an appeals process that could reshape how cannabis is bought and sold in Kern County.
After one dispensary appealing a closure date was met sternly by county supervisors, the remaining five choice to withdraw their own appeals, fearing the short amount of time they had left to remain open would be cut short.
The Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department has mandated that all 29 legally operating medical marijuana dispensaries located in unincorporated areas of the county must close by May 24 of this year.
Eighteen dispensaries have appealed the department’s decision, requesting supervisors allow them to stay open for another year.
On Tuesday, supervisors heard the first six of those appeals.
But supervisors only got to hear one of the appeals before the remaining five dispensaries withdrew.
Supervisors voted to not only deny the appeal of the first dispensary up for appeal on the agenda, West Coast Healing, a medical marijuana dispensary located along Taft Highway, they mandated that the dispensary must close by Feb. 15, months earlier than the planning department had granted and more than a year before what the dispensary had asked for.
“They (supervisors) choose to ignore the facts, or they choose to believe their own facts,” said attorney Gabe Godinez, who represented all six dispensaries up for appeal. “The board ignores the roadblocks that the county has placed, and the burden the county has placed on these particular storefronts… it’s not a fair field at all.”
Godinez claimed the county made it difficult for dispensaries to obtain permits for constructing and operating their businesses. He also submitted evidence that could have helped the dispensaries, but supervisors ignored after taking advice from county counsel and the planning department.
Supervisors banned sales of marijuana in the county in October 2017, and the ban took effect Nov. 24, 2017
Medical marijuana dispensaries were allowed to remain open past the ban date so they could earn back the investments in their businesses.
Godinez said that many of the dispensaries he represented had incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in investment to their businesses that they had not earned back yet.
But much of the investment, Godinez claimed, had come after the ban took effect.
Supervisors only considered pre-ban investment.
In the case of West Coast Healing, the dispensary claimed $161,972 in investment, but the planning department said only $5,171 of that money came from before the ban and could backed up with evidence.
Godinez said he chose to withdraw the appeals of the remaining five dispensaries after seeing supervisors only would take into account pre-ban investment.
Supervisor Zack Scrivner took the lead in reducing the amount of time West Coast Healing could remain open.
He said the dispensary had already been given enough time to earn back the money the owners had invested in their business, and he indicated that all dispensaries in the county should have begun closing at the start of the ban.
“In my mind, they were put on notice as of Nov. 24, 2017, that this board deemed that the dispensaries were a public nuisance, that there were health and safety concerns that the board had,” Scrivner said. “We felt that those concerns for the public’s health and safety were so important and so serious that a ban was the proper public policy.”
During the meeting, Planning Director Lorelei Oviatt defended the department’s decision to mandate that the dispensaries shut down by May 24.
She said the board had already decided to ban sales of marijuana, and these appeals were not about re-legislating the board’s previous decision, but about enforcing it.
“The issue is not if the business should close but when the business should cease operation,” she said.
The remaining 12 dispensaries will make their appeals to the supervisors at the following two meetings.
Each dispensary provided differing amounts of evidence to the supervisors.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors said they were committed to judging each appeal on an individual basis.
