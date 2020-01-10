The Kern County District Attorney has filed a misdemeanor charge against an off-duty Bakersfield police officer who was found asleep with his loaded service gun in his lap in a movie theater last month, prompting evacuation of the building on the night the most recent "Star War's" film premiered.
Douglas Barrier, 29, was charged with disorderly conduct for being drunk, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.
Barrier was off-duty on Dec. 19 when he was found asleep in a theater at Studio Movie Grill by an employee. Studio Movie Grill, which opened in April 2018, allows moviegoers to order food and beverages, including alcoholic drinks, while watching a movie.
Company spokeswoman Lynn McQuacker said the incident happened at the end of a later screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." There were 16 people spread out in the auditorium as the houselights came up, McQuacker said, which is when a Studio Movie Grill employee spotted Barrier asleep in his seat.
The employee reported it to the manager on duty, who called police, she said.
BPD responded around 11:16 p.m. and evacuated the business before approaching the man, a BPD news release said at the time.
Officers determined Barrier was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, police reported at the time. No blood alcohol test was performed. Sgt. Nathan McCauley said that sort of testing is not routinely done for public intoxication cases.
Barrier has been on administrative leave since the incident, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
He is schedule for arraignment on Jan. 16.
(7) comments
So, it sounds to me like the movie was so bad, the guy took out his gun to shoot himself, but fell asleep from boredom before he had the chance.
Tell me there was not a smirk and giggle when they came up with that charge as the Teflon coating was being applied to the suspect...I mean officer, by our department of law "enforcement"!! Give me a break!
What about the other slew of charges anyone else would get for having a gun on there person while drunk also with a crowd of people kids ect...DOJ please come back...
SHAME ON THE DA
It is almost always a crime to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or any controlled substance. Many states also prohibit people from carrying a firearm into establishments that serve liquor (such as bars and nightclubs), even with a concealed carry permit, and even if you are not drinking.
PC 647 f says:
“[A person is guilty of disorderly conduct if] found in any public place under the influence of intoxicating liquor, any drug, controlled substance, toluene, or any combination of any intoxicating liquor, drug, controlled substance, or toluene, in a condition that he or she is unable to exercise care for his or her own safety or the safety of others, or by reason of his or her being under the influence of intoxicating liquor, any drug, controlled substance, toluene, or any combination of any intoxicating liquor, drug, or toluene, interferes with or obstructs or prevents the free use of any street, sidewalk, or other public way.”
So its ok to have a gun while drunk now.?? No charge filed for that ..Another Kern slap on the wrist...Disgusting.If that was anyone else. many more charges.complete BS
