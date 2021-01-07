The Delano City Council met for nearly 90 minutes in a special meeting Thursday night to discuss three items, including an attempt to put some legal teeth into the enforcement of rules intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But because of technical problems during the Zoom meeting, the council was unable to finish the second agenda item and never addressed the third and final item — characterized as an "urgency ordinance."
"I'm recommending we postpone the meeting," City Attorney Rachel H. Richman told the council members after interrupting discussion on the second agenda item.
According to Richman, several residents who wanted to participate in the public discussion of items 2 and 3 complained that they had been unable to connect through the technology available. As a result, Richman said she had "concerns for the Brown Act," a collection of open meeting laws that govern how public meetings are held and guarantees that public information be just that: available to the public.
At her urging, the council voted unanimously to postpone the special meeting until next week. An exact date and time would be decided later, said Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, who led Thursday's meeting.
The "temporary urgency ordinance" that had been scheduled for discussion under item 3, was likely the most controversial. It would make noncompliance with aspects of Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order punishable with fines from as low as $100 up to $500 for repeat offenses.
Specifically, the ordinance would allow enforcement related to gatherings of "non-household members" and state-defined "non-critical infrastructure activities of dining at restaurants, the operation of hair salons, barbershops and nail salons and expressly affirming such regional stay at home order as applicable and enforceable."
The meeting was adjourned before discussion on the ordinance began, so it was impossible to determine which way council members might be leaning.
But according to a communication Councilmember Salvador Solorio-Ruiz shared on Facebook, he said he has heard from several business owners who expressed concerns about the proposal. He also has concerns that the community continues to be at serious risk of COVID-19.
"I wanted to urgently pass an ordinance that would combat this virus due to the number of cases and impact on our ICU capacity over the holiday season," he said.
"This ordinance does two things," he added. It "limits outdoor gatherings to 10 people from different households and enforces state orders" for businesses.
And it may cost those who violate the orders.